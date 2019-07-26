Segment Wealth Management Raised Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Last Week UDR, Inc. (UDR) Coverage

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,280 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 47,675 shares with $2.91M value, up from 42,395 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $48.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 1.62 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 11. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43 New Target: $39 Downgrade

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 346,791 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. 22 shares were bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D, worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.00 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 88.88 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 5,480 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 3,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Smithfield Com accumulated 90 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 12,935 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 87,836 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 20,712 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 94,562 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 423,831 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 6,911 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 1.81M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 9,500 shares.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & has 43,122 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Annex Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0.23% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pggm Investments invested in 434,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 34,875 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Llc has 249,063 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 18,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.82M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 100,720 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.31 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.