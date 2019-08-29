Segment Wealth Management Raised Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $316,800; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Edgewood Management Has Increased by $117.42 Million Its Position

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.41 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 16.81 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 4.00M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts double downs on Osaka plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,542 shares. Newport Asia Ltd Com reported 1.92 million shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.14% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hengehold Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,050 shares. Schroder Inv owns 784,370 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 8,002 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce invested in 26,490 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 173,902 are held by Cap Corporation Va. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,498 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,909 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited reported 7,480 shares. Benin owns 6,575 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 21,307 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 31,216 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 9,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc stated it has 46,023 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central National Bank & Trust has 6,944 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 14,430 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 38,031 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 430,502 shares. 62,057 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp. Round Table invested in 0.11% or 3,711 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.08 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,676 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 229,915 shares.