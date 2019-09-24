Segment Wealth Management Raised By $1.77 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; UNICREDITO SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (UNCFF) Shorts Increased By 16.89%

UNICREDITO SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had an increase of 16.89% in short interest. UNCFF’s SI was 2.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.89% from 2.11 million shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1454 days are for UNICREDITO SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s short sellers to cover UNCFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 3,000 shares traded or 78.15% up from the average. UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 314.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 19,040 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 25,085 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 6,045 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank in Europe. The company has market cap of $26.57 billion. The firm primarily operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, CEE Division, CIB, Asset Gathering, Non-core, and Governance/Group Corporate Centre divisions. It has a 3.68 P/E ratio. It offers banking, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, money markets, project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 5.75% above currents $104.26 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. 2,000 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares with value of $165,816 were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,383 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.55% or 962,535 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.79% or 44,554 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 18,153 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 832,963 shares. Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 118,426 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust invested in 3,440 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyer Corporon Wealth reported 1.96% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Georgia-based Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 5,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.63% or 95,856 shares.

