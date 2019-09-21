Segment Wealth Management Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Ithaka Group Llc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 141,275 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,800 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 9,041 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,190 shares. 368,986 are held by Tocqueville Asset L P. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 626,362 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Jnba Finance stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Essex Financial Service stated it has 3,744 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 32,740 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,025 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Commerce has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Delta Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Atlas Browninc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 291 shares to 25,229 shares, valued at $47.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 361,359 shares to 469,561 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 4,625 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 127,786 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 6,516 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt has 8,337 shares. Frontier Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westwood Holdings reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 804 were accumulated by Covington Capital. Amg Funds Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 26,463 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.09% or 57,500 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd holds 54,220 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 0.55% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.97M shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 2,584 shares. Geode Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,920 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.