Segment Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.62 Million; As Allot LTD (ALLT) Stock Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 5.48 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 304,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 661,031 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 965,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 109,155 shares traded or 69.41% up from the average. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 60,202 shares to 538,316 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 119,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19,040 shares to 25,085 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

