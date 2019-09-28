Segment Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Shares Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $3.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 17,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 163,638 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62 million, down from 181,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 330,860 shares to 330,928 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,102 were reported by Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt. Coastline Trust holds 1,330 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Marathon Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Td Asset Inc stated it has 147,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 802,883 were accumulated by Palestra Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,042 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Homrich And Berg holds 0.06% or 5,457 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 5,298 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 210,870 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 5,461 shares. Moreover, Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 56,418 shares. Marathon Cap Management stated it has 9,576 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn has invested 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,802 are owned by Scotia Capital Incorporated. Two Sigma Secs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,376 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thomas White Int Limited holds 0.27% or 27,877 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 87,907 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 0.92% or 332,973 shares. Fortress Inv Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,473 shares. Old Point Tru & Fin Svcs N A holds 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,007 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com stated it has 258,144 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Co holds 45,492 shares. Bartlett & Lc holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 642 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,479 shares to 106,375 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 14,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).