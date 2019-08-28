Segment Wealth Management Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Had 14 Bullish Analysts

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 67.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,171 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 2,895 shares with $1.03M value, up from 1,724 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $127.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 6.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

Among 18 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.34% above currents $23.51 stock price. Marvell had 31 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. Susquehanna maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) latest ratings:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $15.54 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 9.61 million shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group accumulated 0.05% or 12,230 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 142,698 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 24,888 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 946,332 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 23,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Loeb Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 1.53M are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 506,770 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 97,510 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 27,758 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.86% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 85,702 shares. Highline Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 6.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 700 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sunbelt Secs owns 1,519 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 1,930 were accumulated by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 28,050 shares. Pension Ser has 431,006 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 403 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 855 were reported by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 43,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 24,925 shares. Blue Fincl Capital holds 0.49% or 2,631 shares. New York-based Centre Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 43.68% above currents $291.03 stock price. Netflix had 21 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $382 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

