Segment Wealth Management Lifted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $300,380; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder North American Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.95 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 2.83 million shares traded or 136.01% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,636 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares to 76,703 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.