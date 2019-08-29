Segment Wealth Management Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE); Entercom Communications (ETM) Position Upped by Sessa Capital Im Lp

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 15.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 419,126 are held by Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc. Elm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Patten Gp Inc holds 0.17% or 9,040 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 17,079 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md reported 32,838 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 1.09% or 183,364 shares. Investment House invested in 71,642 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Com owns 0.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 82,295 shares. Field Main Bancorporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.68% or 52.97 million shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.37 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beacon reported 139,654 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability owns 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,875 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.48 million activity.