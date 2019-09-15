Segment Wealth Management Increases Position in Vertex Energy (VTNR); Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Weik Investment Services Decreased Holding by $1.25 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by 333.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 361,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.29% . The institutional investor held 469,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, up from 108,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 54,927 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 34.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Counsel, a California-based fund reported 9,647 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsrs Limited Co owns 81,474 shares. Intersect has 4.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,436 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 2.19% or 241,305 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 613,589 shares. Argent Com holds 232,198 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited holds 752,203 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc reported 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Capital Mgmt has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,336 shares. City Company accumulated 56,580 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 37,589 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 14,986 are held by Reik & Com Ltd Liability Company. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vertex Energy, Inc. Applauds Federal Government for Passing a Bill Designed to Increase the Beneficial Reuse of Used Lubricating Oil – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vertex Energy: ‘The Rest Of The Story’ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vertex Energy’s Critical Pilot Project – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertex Energy Is Profitable Once Again. Now What? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Energy: Bango Sale Will Spur Buying Spree – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2016.