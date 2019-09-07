Segment Wealth Management Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; As Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.51M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds Fintech Etf by 37,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $892.99M for 6.20 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.