Segment Wealth Management Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Logan Capital Management Boosted By $4.75 Million Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 352.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 96,947 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 124,445 shares with $6.21M value, up from 27,498 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $80.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 3.93M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 67.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,171 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 2,895 shares with $1.03M value, up from 1,724 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $128.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 5.09% above currents $56.14 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 6,817 shares to 6,763 valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) stake by 1.11 million shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fosun Limited invested in 22,700 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 182,901 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.30 million shares. Rbo Limited Liability holds 2.56% or 213,498 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tdam Usa invested in 8,767 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 20,023 are held by Bartlett And Limited. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 199,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 173,541 shares. 6,684 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,499 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Management Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Joel Isaacson And Lc owns 4,590 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 3,402 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 4,690 shares stake. First National accumulated 13,736 shares. Ctc Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 241,266 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Ntwk Limited invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 750 were accumulated by Guild Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 150 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,050 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors owns 2,812 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Advisory Inc has 1,090 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 78,855 shares to 71,285 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 7,113 shares and now owns 4,636 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.