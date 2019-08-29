Segment Wealth Management Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake By $365,118; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake By $2.10 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 806 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 7,396 shares with $3.35M value, up from 6,590 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $553.53. About 259,014 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag analyzed 50,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 50,000 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley (Put) now has $66.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 9.56M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 5,436 shares to 49,724 valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5,021 shares and now owns 21,607 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

