Segment Wealth Management Increased By $311,808 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Had 3 Bulls

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,424 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 137,686 shares with $5.85M value, up from 130,262 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.98 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. See Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $63 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp accumulated 6,700 shares. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 9,175 shares. Central Bancshares & reported 3,863 shares. The Tennessee-based New South Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 6,427 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 5,359 shares stake. Litespeed Limited Com has invested 4.85% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Joel Isaacson And Com Lc owns 13,871 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers Natl Bank owns 14,440 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sol Mgmt invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 12.84 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt.

The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.85 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,940 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd holds 0.34% or 17,066 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 1.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aimz Invest reported 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.7% or 4.40 million shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Co owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,241 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ar Asset Inc has 124,472 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evanson Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5,021 shares to 21,607 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 7,113 shares and now owns 4,636 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.