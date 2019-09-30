Segment Wealth Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Trimmed by $1.62 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Tortoise Investment Management Boosted Stake

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05M shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple continues EU tax appeal – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) smartphone shipments there jumped 9.9% year over year in the second quarter of 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,506 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Finance Corp reported 75,909 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Co holds 8.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 48,129 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 6,004 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.11% or 36,352 shares. Brookmont Capital Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,790 shares. Moreover, Cap Mgmt New York has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Mngmt has 2.94M shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Management Limited Com holds 3.34% or 80,914 shares. Auxier Asset has 9,375 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 0.88% or 646,559 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated stated it has 84,952 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Lc has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 120,505 shares. Gm Advisory holds 1.92% or 30,913 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLPs Sell Off On Purpose – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.