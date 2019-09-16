Segment Wealth Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $32.94 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 1.54M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 4.14 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Missouri-based Cortland Incorporated Mo has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fincl Counselors holds 0.02% or 4,160 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 0.73% or 38,245 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Burney owns 8,125 shares. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) owns 10.02 million shares for 5.96% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 545,265 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 56,666 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horrell Management Inc has 1.85% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Essex Financial holds 2,676 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.25% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Comm has 0.97% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Clear Harbor Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 54,220 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Inv Svcs has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 10,241 shares. Aspiriant Lc, California-based fund reported 10,696 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 100,000 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,538 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 94,448 shares. Baystate Wealth Management has 718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 3,650 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 38,152 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 42,195 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,479 shares to 106,375 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.