Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $365,118; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Maintains Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.85 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Announces August 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Healthcare REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “APTS vs. UMH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial’s Turbocharged Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 240 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,451 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Co. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,256 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 27,690 shares. Reaves W H & owns 153,269 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 27 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Com accumulated 516,362 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.66 million shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc has 2,644 shares. Element Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,009 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ashford Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.46% or 6,973 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 369,861 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 55,000 were accumulated by American Assets Invest Limited Liability Company. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 60,467 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.69 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 40,000 shares. Key Group Holding (Cayman) Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 311,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners has 157,850 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 129,015 shares or 0% of the stock. 130,602 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 639,859 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 40,454 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.