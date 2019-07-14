Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Holding; U S Global Investors Increases Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX)

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,499 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 337,129 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,832 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 7,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 61,439 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,856 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 20,717 shares stake. 7,175 are owned by Roundview Capital. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc accumulated 17,997 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Symphony Asset invested in 2,819 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 832 shares. 36,327 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 11,880 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bp Plc reported 40,000 shares stake. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston Intll Ltd reported 103,761 shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,519 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta gains from higher fares and fuller planes, raises profit outlook for 2019 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sweeping Overhaul At Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 48,488 shares to 164,465 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is AMC Networks (AMCX) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is AMC Networks (AMCX) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “AMC Networks: Risk-Reward With a Leon Cooperman Bargain Stock – GuruFocus.com” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.