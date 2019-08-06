Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $4.10 Million as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 5,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 89,295 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 94,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 2.95 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $237.5. About 1.62M shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 16,194 shares to 178,493 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CNK) by 16,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc Com (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.1% or 6,401 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 237,887 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 17,694 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bank holds 2,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colonial Advisors invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.17% or 11,951 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 24,101 shares stake. Moreover, Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York accumulated 29,799 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Private Capital Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,000 shares. 21,508 were reported by Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 126,951 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com. Ls Invest Limited stated it has 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).