Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $765,456

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 20,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 201,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, down from 221,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 103,321 shares traded or 82.51% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Selected to Deliver Energy Efficiency Projects at New York City Municipal Facilities – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan Completes Acquisition of The Weidt Group – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Willdan to buy Lime Energy for $120M – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Group to Participate in 2018 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.