Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (LYB) Sellers Decreased By 1.02% Their Shorts

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,280 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 47,675 shares with $2.91 million value, up from 42,395 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $42.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.29M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB) had a decrease of 1.02% in short interest. LYB’s SI was 6.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.02% from 6.27M shares previously. With 3.15 million avg volume, 2 days are for Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB)’s short sellers to cover LYB’s short positions. The SI to Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 1.63 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 24.98% above currents $73.13 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Nomura maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.52 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 9.43% above currents $55.13 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LVS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

