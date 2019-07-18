Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) Sentiment Is 1.33

Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database now have: 311,473 shares, up from 274,542 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,817 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 15,425 shares with $2.70M value, up from 13,608 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 820,327 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 6,688 shares to 59,677 valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 6,264 shares and now owns 102,118 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. The insider FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 683,323 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset owns 20,596 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Citadel Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,900 are owned by Icon Advisers. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,144 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Monarch has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amp Limited reported 62,899 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 6,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,010 are held by Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corp. Patten Patten Tn reported 66,587 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 96,815 shares. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 0.89% or 43,415 shares.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $93.98 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

