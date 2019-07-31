Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $317,975; Southern Copper (SCCO) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,817 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 15,425 shares with $2.70M value, up from 13,608 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70

Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 127 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 90 sold and trimmed stock positions in Southern Copper Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 49.22 million shares, down from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southern Copper Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 55 Increased: 79 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands’ Strong Q1 May Not Be Repeatable – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Invsts owns 2,342 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 50 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Com invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 19,677 shares. 2,441 were accumulated by Community Fincl Bank Na. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 276 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Burney invested in 0.2% or 18,721 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barnett And holds 306 shares. Natixis has 0.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 262,189 shares. 1,875 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Vontobel Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 418,475 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 6,688 shares to 59,677 valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 78,855 shares and now owns 71,285 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Guild Investment Management Inc. holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation for 54,700 shares. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp owns 61,816 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 2.1% invested in the company for 756,001 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.09% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 114,159 shares.

The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 824,739 shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $27.67 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.04 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.