Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $365,118; As Fb (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Trimmed Its Holding

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 7.61 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 29/05/2018 – A day in the life of a product manager at Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $495.36. About 260,581 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.49 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares to 71,285 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

