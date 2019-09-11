Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $365,118; Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Position by $15.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 141,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 129,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 270,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 1.98M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $527.95. About 280,351 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,006 shares. 36,275 are held by Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 28,574 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 39,545 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.41% or 10,536 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,849 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America owns 77,071 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Connable Office owns 4,256 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,826 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.16% or 2,189 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,657 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 181,706 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 5.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,722 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,636 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd owns 23,540 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 19,120 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 16,971 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.25% or 3,880 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation accumulated 205,238 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.41% or 249,229 shares. Wright Inc invested in 2.39% or 54,021 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,374 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 23.58M shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,369 shares. 13,089 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Permit Cap Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.29% or 3.78M shares. Parkside Comml Bank & owns 5,458 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.