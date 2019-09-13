Segment Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 457 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, down from 12,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $20.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.57. About 169,596 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 5.24M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 31,495 shares to 119,945 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gladstone Ld Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (NASDAQ:SENEA).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 140 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 457 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.04M shares. Moreover, Osborne Prns Capital Limited Company has 1.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.22% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,500 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nomura has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,201 shares. Qv Invsts holds 1.39% or 9,193 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 0.3% or 16,830 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 2,301 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability invested in 6,480 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 9,320 shares to 98,873 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 11,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 1.99M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 84,339 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management accumulated 3,814 shares. Aldebaran accumulated 1.11% or 28,850 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hm Payson owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 91,303 shares. Hgk Asset holds 116,274 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Snow Mngmt LP stated it has 421,949 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 5.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 29,546 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com. 6,227 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability. Hilltop Hldg holds 8,606 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 19,332 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump meets with refining CEOs to seek biofuels concessions – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.