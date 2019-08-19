Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $4.10 Million; Biglari Capital Raised Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stake by $544,000

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 14,820 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 131,523 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,392 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.3% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 228,944 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,248 shares stake. Farmers National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 90 shares. M&T Bancorp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 10,973 shares. Legacy Private Co reported 864 shares. Amg National Bancshares reported 9,046 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 8,920 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 4,786 shares. 23,200 are held by Korea Investment. 2,411 are owned by Oak Ridge Invs. Alley Com Ltd Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,617 shares. Hl Fincl Ser has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).