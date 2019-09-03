Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; CELADON GROUP (CGIP) Shorts Raised By 21.35%

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,424 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 137,686 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 130,262 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $196.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 16.83 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY

CELADON GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CGIP) had an increase of 21.35% in short interest. CGIP’s SI was 493,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.35% from 406,600 shares previously. With 107,500 avg volume, 5 days are for CELADON GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CGIP)’s short sellers to cover CGIP’s short positions. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $44.43 million. It operates through three divisions: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. It has a 19.65 P/E ratio. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 78,855 shares to 71,285 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 6,688 shares and now owns 59,677 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Lawrence B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,878 shares. Moneta Group Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,507 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 1.59% or 22.01 million shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Lc owns 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,229 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 369,787 shares. Albert D Mason has 5,457 shares. Grimes owns 73,685 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 101,138 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenview Bank Trust Dept has 1.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4.08M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital City Trust Company Fl has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin Network has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested in 11,897 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.72% above currents $36.08 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.