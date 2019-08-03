Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Logmein (LOGM) Sentiment Is 1.24

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 155 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 125 decreased and sold equity positions in Logmein Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Logmein Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 293,770 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 165.8 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.39M for 17.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 308,300 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 347,140 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 219,433 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 3.31% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 119,700 shares.

