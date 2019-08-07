Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Price Declined; As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Holding

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.28. About 2.87 million shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.21% or 49,465 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 404,000 shares. Agf Inc invested in 546,075 shares. Grimes Company has 73,685 shares. First Tru Company owns 159,844 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cibc owns 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.14M shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Mutual Ins Comm holds 180,332 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.06% or 13,767 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 56,800 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc holds 16,734 shares. Smith Salley & owns 108,393 shares. Chemical Bankshares holds 222,389 shares. St Johns Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,193 shares. Barbara Oil Com has 157,488 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares to 92,354 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10 million for 22.39 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

