Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position by $365,118; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increases Holding in Patrick Industries (PATK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Patrick Industries (PATK) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 10,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 28,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 18,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 13,702 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $557.82. About 52,086 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.