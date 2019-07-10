Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Position By $300,380; Luminus Management Boosted Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake

Luminus Management Llc increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 222,245 shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)’s stock declined 3.54%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 23.33M shares with $53.00 million value, up from 23.11 million last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc now has $545.42M valuation. It closed at $1.48 lastly. It is down 34.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 32.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segment Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,530 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Segment Wealth Management Llc holds 26,553 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 20,023 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $220.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Gran Tierra Stock Is Down 16% on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gran Tierra Energy: Market Overreaction Provides Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colombia grants oil contracts to Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra, others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 4.64M shares to 5.61 million valued at $146.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 165,717 shares and now owns 227,318 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, January 28 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5,021 shares to 21,607 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 6,264 shares and now owns 102,118 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KIE) was reduced too.