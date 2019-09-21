Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding by $1.21 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Boosted by $1.92 Million

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58 million, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24 million, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 1.28M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – IMPACT OF THE CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PETITION WILL REFLECT IN FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR QTR AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES, EST. 21.27B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Segment Rev $2.06; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Wipro Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New study from Wipro finds sponsorship and business alignment as significant barriers to digital transformation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Investors Real Estate Trust’s (NYSE:IRET) Share Price Gain of 28% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), A Stock That Climbed 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.38% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Archon Prns Limited Liability owns 259,000 shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 192,281 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 30,181 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 757 were accumulated by Carroll. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 13,566 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc reported 10,119 shares. Raymond James Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Regions Fincl holds 10,208 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman And holds 0.08% or 4,800 shares.