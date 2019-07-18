Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT); Ebay (Put) (EBAY) Holding Held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (EBAY) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39B, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 24.92M shares traded or 188.88% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.93M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q OTHER INCOME 5.36B RUPEES

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

