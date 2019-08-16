Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Its Holding in Wipro LTD (WIT) as Market Value Declined; S Squared Technology Increases Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 38,692 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.815. About 131,915 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 22.61 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO RECOGNIZED PROVISION FOR INSOLVENCY OF 2 CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO ENGAGED WITH RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL OF CLIENT’S CASE; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – HAVE NOT CONSIDERED IMPACT OF DIVESTMENT TO ENSONO ON REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

