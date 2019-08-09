Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Barclays Plc (BCS) as Stock Price Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $498,400 as Shares Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.21. About 608,373 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd analyzed 1.13 million shares as the company's stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 361,107 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $168.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verdeca Receives USDA Approval of HB4® Drought Tolerant Soybeans – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barclays (BCS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Down Amid Brexit Woes – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays H1 reflects ‘challenging income environment’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares to 163,120 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).