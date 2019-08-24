Segantii Capital Management LTD Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT) Boosted by $20.96 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $720,000

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.72M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Wipro, First Book, Bring New Books to Chicago Area Kids; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Segment Rev $2.06; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 25

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.