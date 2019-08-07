Segantii Capital Management LTD Stake in Dish Network (DISH) Cut by $310,000; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Telemus Capital Lifted Stake

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.77 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 1.40 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $306,700 were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.16% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sei Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moody Bancorporation Division stated it has 1,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% or 1,546 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 97,809 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8,405 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 106,842 shares stake. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 1 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.15% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% or 10,032 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 192,253 shares. 135,176 are owned by Pnc Fincl. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Co owns 285,261 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “T-Mobile-Sprint Deal With Department of Justice May Be Stalling – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dish -2.4% as Moffett calls it key loser in wireless merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) to Pay $3.6B for Sprint (S) Spectrum in 3 Years, to Pay $1.4B for Customer Accounts – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Company has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.38% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Optimum Invest Advisors owns 1,325 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 75,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Grassi Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 17,900 shares. Orinda Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 12.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cibc World invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 669,397 shares. Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.05% or 18,613 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 1.11 million shares. Wesbanco Bancorp, West Virginia-based fund reported 35,100 shares. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 4.2% or 291,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Commerce has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).