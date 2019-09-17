Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) by $56.58 Million; Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA) by $20.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 349.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 992,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.63 million, up from 283,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 2.39M shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 11/05/2018 – BHP SPENCE MINE WORKERS ACCEPT INVITATION FOR EARLY WAGE TALKS; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 287,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.88 million, up from 778,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 167,421 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 0.4% or 35,375 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 214,259 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 64,030 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 181 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Com reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Verition Fund Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,874 shares. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership owns 609,618 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 5,608 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 38,813 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 98,136 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.03% or 53,315 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 37,807 shares to 159,322 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 44,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA).

