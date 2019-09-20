Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) by $56.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Tarbox Group Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 670.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 75,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 20.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 349.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 992,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.63 million, up from 283,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28 million shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $56.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

