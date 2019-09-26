Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised By $21.61 Million Its Ctrip (CTRP) Stake; Antares Pharma (ATRS)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 56 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold stock positions in Antares Pharma Inc. The funds in our database now own: 58.77 million shares, down from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased Ctrip (CTRP) stake by 1874.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired 600,338 shares as Ctrip (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 632,366 shares with $23.34 million value, up from 32,028 last quarter. Ctrip now has $17.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 3.05 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $587.02 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.74 million shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 6.00 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 375,000 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 941,360 shares to 3.19M valued at $132.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Restorbio Inc stake by 235,867 shares and now owns 714,133 shares. Bilibili Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 33.97% above currents $32.15 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target.