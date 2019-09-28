Segantii Capital Management LTD Position In Kt (KT) Was Boosted; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Position by $421,510 as Shares Were Volatile

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 371,617 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,133 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 109,031 shares to 54,769 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 86,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,635 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1.

