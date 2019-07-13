Segantii Capital Management LTD Position In Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Was Has Increased; Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Value Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,374 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 59,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 860,456 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17.8 EUROS FROM 16.4 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – 67IM: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO KRATON’S NEW EUR NOTES AND UPSIZED TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 07/03/2018 – SIKA AG SIK.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9900 FROM SFR 9500; 15/03/2018 – 45DM: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : HSBC RESUMES WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 300P; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 92 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Preferred Etf by 354,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18 million for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Norway's wealth fund cleared to reinvest in Rio, Walmart, others – Seeking Alpha" published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire" on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 09, 2019.