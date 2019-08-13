Segantii Capital Management LTD Position in Dish Network (DISH) Has Decreased by $310,000 as Stock Price Declined; Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $22.97 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.11 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 196,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 737,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98M, up from 541,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 16.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.38 million activity. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72M. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $143.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 287,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,595 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).