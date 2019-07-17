Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its United Microelectronics (UMC) Position by $340,000; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stake Lifted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 534,469 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,693 were reported by Bender Robert And Associates. Korea Invest Corporation reported 781,685 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 9,337 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Pacific Inv Management Company stated it has 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Evanson Asset owns 2,317 shares. Interactive Advsr stated it has 205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Finance In has invested 1.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,436 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 103,643 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 1,681 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,400 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,781 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

