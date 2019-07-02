Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by $9.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 1.69 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – ENQUEST PLC ENQ.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 24P FROM 23P; 13/03/2018 – DERWENT LONDON PLC DLN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 2900P; 21/05/2018 – SONAE PICKS BARCLAYS, BNP, DEUTSCHE TO SET UP INVESTOR MEETINGS; 21/05/2018 – Barclays Says SFO-Qatar Charges Against Bank Dismissed by Court; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 29/03/2018 – DOJ: BARCLAYS TO PAY $2B CIVIL PENALTIES TO SETTLE RMBS CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – Refiners Get Boost From Barclays Note Saying Now Is Time to Buy

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.31 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $324.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc invested in 48,114 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,493 shares. Lpl Finance Llc holds 0.01% or 56,426 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 11,250 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Patten Patten Tn holds 26,888 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 465,771 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 6,128 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.6% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 246,205 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,400 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation has 255,379 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2.25% or 572,393 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.15% or 343,431 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.37B for 6.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.