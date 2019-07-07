Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Position by $310,000; Valuation Rose; Brighton Jones Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $874,503

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares to 150,536 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,533 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.