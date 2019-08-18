Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $310,000; Share Value Declined; Visa Cl A (V) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed Holding by $10.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 64,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 520,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25 million, down from 584,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.18M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, August 5 ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 500,005 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,773 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 718,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 236,601 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tig Ltd Com holds 14,477 shares. Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 60,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.08% or 301,513 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company owns 12,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New South Cap Management owns 1.25 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 1,546 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Btr Capital Mgmt has 9,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 93,415 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,734 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $90.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.