Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered By $9.02 Million Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted United States Stl New (Put) (X) Position By $11.69 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased Barclays Plc (BCS) stake by 40.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as Barclays Plc (BCS)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Segantii Capital Management Ltd holds 1.66M shares with $13.34 million value, down from 2.78 million last quarter. Barclays Plc now has $31.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3.25 million shares traded or 40.13% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 09/05/2018 – DSM DSMN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 95 FROM EUR 90; 21/05/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC – FCA’S INVESTIGATION IN RELATION TO ADVISORY SERVICES AGREEMENTS HAS BEEN STAYED DUE TO SFO PROCEEDINGS; 13/03/2018 – Breakthrough for bitcoin in the UK as Coinbase opens Barclays bank account; 12/04/2018 – BARCLAYS EX-SECURITY HEAD SAID TO HAVE LEFT AFTER EXPENSE PROBE; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 700P; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s ABCP activity ending March 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Fitch: Barclays Bank UK Rating Action Follows Transfer of Assets, Liabilities From Barclays Bank PLC to BBUK; 21/05/2018 – Barclays: SFO Likely to Seek to Re-Instate Charges by Applying to High Court

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) stake by 615% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 615,000 shares as United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 715,000 shares with $13.94M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New (Put) now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 15.26 million shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United States Steel Corp (X) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United States Steel Stock Dropped 9% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Steel Has Significant Rebound Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA) stake by 237,050 shares to 50,000 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 68,200 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.