Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $24.44 Million; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding by $343,978

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 5,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 153,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 158,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 515,293 shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares to 194,560 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 0% or 6,394 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 49,502 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 213,491 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 8,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company has 1.41% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 38,434 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 934,403 shares. Sterling Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 16,920 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 234 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,019 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.2% or 1.19M shares. 104,845 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp. 69,956 are held by Ejf Capital Limited Company. Millennium Management stated it has 1.45 million shares.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.